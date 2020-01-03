Congrats ... Hunter C. Gentry

Hunter C. Gentry, son of the late Mr. Frankie J. Gentry and Mrs. Dawn Gentry of Talladega and Mr. and Mrs. Tommy and Sheila Allen Brady of Oxford, recently graduated with a bachelor of arts degree in political science from Jacksonville State University. Gentry is a first-generation graduate of college and is currently employed with the city of Oxford as director of Historic Main Street. At Jacksonville State, Gentry was involved in JSU Democrats, History Club, and Model Arab League. He is a member of St. Michael & All Angels Episcopal Church, President of The Arc of Calhoun & Cleburne Counties, and a member of the Berman Museum Foundation. Gentry is the grandson of the late Mr. and Mrs. Willard and Evie Saffold Gentry, the late Mr. Gene Allen, Mr. and Mrs. Ronald and Nancy Deason Eads of Oxford, and Mrs. Eloise Pierce Medders of Talladega.