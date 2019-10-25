Local students who were named homecoming queen recently included: Claire Hendrickson at Jacksonville High School; Emma Hood at Pleasant Valley High School; Lyteasha Brazier at Piedmont High School; Kameron Simpson at Alexandria High School and Macy Reedy at Spring Garden High School; Halima Cochran at Anniston High School.
