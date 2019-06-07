Congrats ... Garrett Anderson of Alexandria

Garrett Anderson of Alexandria.

Garrett Anderson of Alexandria was recently chosen by Bethel University’s Music Industry Studies program for the Excellence in Music award as the “Most Outstanding Instrumentalist” for the second consecutive year. He is a sophomore at Bethel University in McKenzie, Tenn., where he is pursuing a degree in music industry studies with an emphasis in music production. He is the son of Robbie and Jamie Anderson of Alexandria.

Tags

Loading...
Loading...