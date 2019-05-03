Congrats ... Gar Heacock of Gadsden

Gar Heacock of Gadsden was recently named "Instructor of the Year" at the Center for Domestic Preparedness. To be selected as the Leidos-CDP Instructor of the Year, an instructor must meet all NDPC and CDP instructor qualification criteria and be recognized by the Program Management Team, faculty, and students for their instructional excellence and commitment to the CDP's national preparedness mission. 

