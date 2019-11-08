Gadsden State Community College students who recently received a Presidential Scholarship were honored with a reception at the One Stop Center Oct. 22. The scholarship winners are: Heath Alldredge of Munford; Lauren Battles of Dutton; Xun Chen of Glencoe; Dalton Cone of Gallant; Carter Dingler of Attalla; Arizona Ellis of Ashville; Caleb Freeman and Brooks Wink, both of Hokes Bluff; Micah Goosby, Abigail Henderson, Daniel Holcombe, Nikki Mintz and Mikalie Mooneyham, all of Gadsden; Noah Grady and Melina Osborn, both of Altoona; Jordan Hinton and DeAndre McCain, both of Anniston; Brandorian Jobst of Oxford; Caiden Lipscomb of Southside; Jackson Rider and Dylan Stevenson of Wellington, both of Wellington; Madison Sloan, Kristin Tierce and Katie Williams, all of Piedmont; Jakson Spurlin of Heflin and Brittany White of Ashland.
Congrats ... Gadsden State Community College students receive Presidential scholarship
