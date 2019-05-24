Gadsden State Community College students earned 10 gold medals, six silver medals and two bronze medals during the recent Alabama SkillsUSA Leadership Conference, Career Expo and State Championship in Birmingham. The SkillsUSA theme for this year is “Champions at Work, Career-Ready Starts Here.”
Students finishing in first place and earning gold medals are Haley Earp of Sand Rock and Anthony Morris of Glencoe in Additive Manufacturing Team; Daniel Anderson of Boaz, James Clark of Wellborn and Zackery Cowley of Glencoe in Automated Manufacturing Technology Team; Joseph McDaniel of Boaz in Carpentry (Dual Enrollment / High School); Benjamin Gissendaner of Lincoln in Collision Repair; Brandon Terry of Piedmont in Electrical Construction Wiring; Timothy Rogers of Lincoln in Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning; Michael Boyd of Oxford in Industrial Motor Control; Rebecca Gaston of Anniston in Job Interview; Aaron Estes of Southside, Charles Evans of Gadsden and David Jones of Sardis in Promotional Bulletin Board Team; and Tyler Woodley of Sand Rock in Technical Drafting.
Students earning silver medals and finishing in second place include Brandon Sanders of Heflin in Automotive Refinishing Technician; Landon McFall of Jacksonville in CNC Milling; Tavaera Burton of Anniston in Collision Repair; Samuel Day of Heflin in Electrical Construction Wiring; Allegra Champion of Jacksonville in Extemporaneous Speaking; and Trey Brady of Munford in Industrial Motor Control.
Bronze medals for finishing in third place were awarded to Gabriela Gasper of Gadsden in Barbering and Nic Smith of Pleasant Valley in Carpentry.
Students who represented Gadsden State at the skills competition and finished in the Top 10 in their event include Angelo Douthard of Gadsden in Barbering; Jeffrey Morrow of Attalla in CNC Milling; Caleb McFall of Jacksonville in CNC Turning; Taylor Hood of Rainsville and Krystle Cantrell of Ashville, both in Cosmetology; Dawson Dodd of Centre and Davis Young of Piedmont, both in Diesel Equipment Technology; Lillie Vandergrift of Cedar Bluff (with model Brooke Campbell of Alexandria) in Esthetics; Kailey Hardy of Hokes Bluff in HVAC (Dual Enrollment / High School); Alex Collins of Southside in HVAC; and Thomas Jackson of Alexandria in Technical Drafting.