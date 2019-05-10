The Honors Committee at Gadsden State Community College has selected 32 students to the inaugural class of Rising Scholars.
Rising Scholars are nominated and selected by the faculty of each division of the College. To be eligible, students must have a 3.5 minimum GPA, complete 30-53 credit hours by the end of the spring semester and exhibit service to the college, demonstrate leadership in academic and extracurricular activities, demonstrate leadership in community by participating in at least one extracurricular activity. Students selected are:
Anniston: Ta’Dallious Brown, Dezaray Dean, Christa Guy, Cana Henry, Tyler Kelly, Haley Sims
Ashville: Felicia Fleming
Attalla: Abeba Dickens, Rayley Nelson
Centre: Kyle Burgess
Fort Payne: Emily Bobo
Gadsden: Jay Crandell, Charles Griffith, Maggie Grizzard, Kirsten Holderfield, Landon Johnson, Jessica Nunnally, Jeremy Wilson
Gallant: Javin O’Barr
Heflin: Gracen Oswalt
Jacksonville: Alexis King, Brianna Putman
Leesburg: Melani Alward, Desiree Andrews
Ragland: Nicholas Ford
Rainbow City: Kristin Flanery, Fenny Patel
Southside: Dawson Boggs, Jennifer Clark
Weaver: Emily Smith
Temple, Ga.: ShelbiDawn East
South Korea: Seoyoung Park