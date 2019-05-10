The Honors Committee at Gadsden State Community College has selected 32 students to the inaugural class of Rising Scholars.

Rising Scholars are nominated and selected by the faculty of each division of the College. To be eligible, students must have a 3.5 minimum GPA, complete 30-53 credit hours by the end of the spring semester and exhibit service to the college, demonstrate leadership in academic and extracurricular activities, demonstrate leadership in community by participating in at least one extracurricular activity. Students selected are:

Anniston: Ta’Dallious Brown, Dezaray Dean, Christa Guy, Cana Henry, Tyler Kelly, Haley Sims

Ashville: Felicia Fleming

Attalla: Abeba Dickens, Rayley Nelson

Centre: Kyle Burgess

Fort Payne: Emily Bobo

Gadsden: Jay Crandell, Charles Griffith, Maggie Grizzard, Kirsten Holderfield, Landon Johnson, Jessica Nunnally, Jeremy Wilson

Gallant: Javin O’Barr

Heflin: Gracen Oswalt

Jacksonville: Alexis King, Brianna Putman

Leesburg: Melani Alward, Desiree Andrews

Ragland: Nicholas Ford

Rainbow City: Kristin Flanery, Fenny Patel

Southside: Dawson Boggs, Jennifer Clark

Weaver: Emily Smith

Temple, Ga.: ShelbiDawn East

South Korea: Seoyoung Park

