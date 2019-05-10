The Honors Committee at Gadsden State Community College has recognized 42 students as Students of Distinction for 2018-19. These students are nominated and selected by the faculty and staff of the College. To be eligible, students must have a 3.5 minimum GPA, be eligible to graduate (or complete their program of study at Gadsden State) by the end of the summer semester, exhibit service to the college, demonstrate leadership in academic and extracurricular activities, demonstrate leadership in community-related activities and the potential for future achievement. Students selected are:

Alexandria: Heather Young

Anniston: Jamerious Borden, Kiara Funderburg, Beverley Graham, Haley Shaw, LeDerrius Willis

Ashville: Phillip Johnson

Centre: James Starr, Emily Williams

Gadsden: DaMeisha Burnette, Arreon Byers, Kyle Cunningham, Rebecca Gaston, Stephanie Johnson, Nadia Katbi, Jake Lasseter, Coley Marlow, Mustafa Pointer, Andrew Schomburg, Hannah Swann, AndreAnna Wachtler

Glencoe: Wei Chen, Andrew Lang

Hillsboro: Kristian Barrett

Jacksonville: Mason Atkins, Crimson Cole, Aja Diamond

Leesburg: Justin Bradley, Lauren Richardson

Oxford: Christina Rosch

Piedmont: Brooklyn Perkins, Brandy Walker

Rainbow City: Lauren Reeves, Mariela Rios-Balboa

Rainsville: Elijah Graham

Southside: Hannah Grantland, Rachel Mayo, Andrew Parton, Jordan Reavis, Alexis Rich

Talladega: Bethany Milstead

Weaver: Caely Williams

