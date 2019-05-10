The Honors Committee at Gadsden State Community College has recognized 42 students as Students of Distinction for 2018-19. These students are nominated and selected by the faculty and staff of the College. To be eligible, students must have a 3.5 minimum GPA, be eligible to graduate (or complete their program of study at Gadsden State) by the end of the summer semester, exhibit service to the college, demonstrate leadership in academic and extracurricular activities, demonstrate leadership in community-related activities and the potential for future achievement. Students selected are:
Alexandria: Heather Young
Anniston: Jamerious Borden, Kiara Funderburg, Beverley Graham, Haley Shaw, LeDerrius Willis
Ashville: Phillip Johnson
Centre: James Starr, Emily Williams
Gadsden: DaMeisha Burnette, Arreon Byers, Kyle Cunningham, Rebecca Gaston, Stephanie Johnson, Nadia Katbi, Jake Lasseter, Coley Marlow, Mustafa Pointer, Andrew Schomburg, Hannah Swann, AndreAnna Wachtler
Glencoe: Wei Chen, Andrew Lang
Hillsboro: Kristian Barrett
Jacksonville: Mason Atkins, Crimson Cole, Aja Diamond
Leesburg: Justin Bradley, Lauren Richardson
Oxford: Christina Rosch
Piedmont: Brooklyn Perkins, Brandy Walker
Rainbow City: Lauren Reeves, Mariela Rios-Balboa
Rainsville: Elijah Graham
Southside: Hannah Grantland, Rachel Mayo, Andrew Parton, Jordan Reavis, Alexis Rich
Talladega: Bethany Milstead
Weaver: Caely Williams