Gadsden State Community College awarded scholarships to ACE Institute students at an awards breakfast June 26.
Recipients of the Dual Achievement Scholarship completed at least 24 credit hours of coursework as an ACE Institute student at Gadsden State and maintained at least a 3.0 GPA. The $1,000 scholarship may be renewed for a second year provided all requirements are met.
Recipients include Emalie Albert, Rebecca Ayres, Javian Bowman, Molly Frost, Brandon Gaston, Julissa King, Riley Price, Juston Waits and Brooks Wink, all of Gadsden; Darionta Bell and Madison Wilson, both of Anniston; Shan Bible of Cedar Bluff; William Dodge and Gabriel Perez, both of Altoona; Jovie Edwards and Glenn Kirby, both of Rainbow City; August Gilliland of Leesburg; Jayden Kearney of Jacksonville; Gregory Skinner of Oxford; Kaitlin Absher and Derek Reynolds, both of Boaz; Hannah Nelson of Irondale; Ashley Skinner of Ranburne; and Fulton White of Delta.