Congrats ... Eunice Roberts (Williams) Bittle celebrated 100th birthday in November

Eunice Roberts (Williams) Bittle celebrated her 100th birthday with a party held in her honor on Nov. 16. She was born Nov. 14, 1919, in Calhoun County and currently resides in Diversicare, Oxford. Family and friends gathered at Oxford Civic Center and celebrated this special milestone with her, which she thoroughly enjoyed. She has three children: C.P. Williams (Thelma), Alvin Bittle (Carol, deceased) and Denise Bittle (Jack Stokley); eight grandchildren: Jerry Williams, Donna (Williams) Stapleton, Penny (Williams) Lacey, Jennifer (Bittle) Baker; Adric, Alicia, Amber, Alex Bittle; nine great-grandchildren: Leigan, Hailey, Shamus Stapleton, Holly, Michael Lacey, Tyler, Emily Williams, Brody Baker and Aria Bittle and one great-great grandchild, Charlotte Lacey.
