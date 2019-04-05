Congrats ... Dylan Strickland and Taylor David, both of Alexandria

Two outstanding Calhoun County youth in livestock were awarded scholarships by the Poarch Band of Creek Indians (PBCI) for their participation in Alabama’s livestock industry March 16, at a luncheon held in coordination with the Alabama Junior Beef Expo and the Southeastern Livestock Exposition (SLE) Rodeo. Dylan Strickland and Taylor Davis, both of Alexandria, were awarded the county awards. Pictured left to right are PBCI Tribal Council Member Keith Martin, PBCI Elder Billy Smith, Strickland, Davis and SLE President Jimmy Holliman.
The PBCI has a proud history of supporting youth in livestock. Each year, two young people from each of Alabama’s 67 counties are awarded a scholarship to aid in future participation in youth livestock events or further education during the Junior Beef Expo held at Garrett Coliseum during SLE Livestock Week.