Congrats ... Dr. Tracey Matthews named new dean of School of Health Professions and Wellness

Dr. Tracey Matthews has been selected as Jacksonville State University's new dean of the School of Health Professions and Wellness. She will take over the reins in January from Dr. Christie Shelton, who has continued to serve as dean since being promoted to provost in June.
Matthews comes to JSU from Springfield, Mass., where she has served as dean of the School of Physical Education, Performance and Sport Leadership since 2014. She previously served as chair of Springfield’s Department of Exercise Science and Sport Studies from 2008 to 2014, having served as a faculty member in the department since 2002. During her time as a faculty member she also served as faculty senate president at Springfield College.