Congrats ... Dr. Roy Flannagan honored with Gold Certificate

Roy Flannagan, D.M.D. was honored with a Gold Certificate during the Alabama Dental Association’s Member Recognition Breakfast and Awards presentation June 9. The Association’s coveted Gold Certificate signifies completion of 50 years of service in the profession of dentistry. The Gold Certificate presentation to Dr. Flannagan was one of the highlights of the Alabama Dental Association’s 150th Annual Session at Perdido Beach Resort in Orange Beach, June 5-9.
Dr. Flannagan is a graduate of Anniston High School; the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, Md.; Auburn University; and the University of Alabama School of Dentistry and practices general dentistry in Anniston.
Dr. Flannagan is married to Sharon Andrews of Birmingham and they have three children: Lauren Flannagan Thacker, Atlanta; Dr. Taylor Flannagan, Birmingham; and Dr. John Flannagan, Anniston. Dr. and Mrs. Flannagan have five grandchildren.
Dr. Flannagan was active in community affairs throughout his 50 years of practice from youth athletics to Rotary Club. He was also a founding member of Faith Presbyterian Church and Faith Christian School in Anniston.
While in full time practice, he was a Fellow in the Academy of General Dentistry, a member of the American Academy of Cosmetic Dentistry and active in the LSU School of Cosmetic Dentistry.
Dr. Flannagan says, “I have loved my years of practicing dentistry and am so appreciative to the UAB School of Dentistry and the Alabama Dental Association. Many thanks to all who were so helpful to me over the years, especially my wonderful wife Sharon and our many office team members.”
