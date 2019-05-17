Dr. Priscilla Hendricks Marshall, the daughter of the late Ernest Hendricks Sr. and Ola Mae Hendricks of Anniston, was conferred the distinguished degree of a doctorate of education in educational leadership with emphasis on curriculum and instruction from the University of Phoenix, Nov. 8, 2018. The commencement and hooding ceremonies were conducted in Phoenix, Ariz., March 23.
Dr. Marshall holds a bachelor’s degree and master’s degree in elementary education. Previously, she taught at Alexandria High School for 27 years. Dr. Marshall has been a teacher at Turner Middle School for 14 years in Douglasville, Ga.
Dr. Marshall is a member of Anniston Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc.; Slaughter Delight Chapter of Eastern Star and Cruise Lines International Association. She is the wife of the late Harvey Marshall Jr. and mother of Kurt Marshall Sr. of Huntsville, with two grandchildren Madilyn Marshall and Kurt Marshall Jr. She has been the owner of Inland Travel and Cruise since 1996.