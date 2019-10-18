Congrats ... Dr. Banyon Allison

Dr. Banyon Allison, assistant principal at White Plains High School, recently completed the University of Alabama Superintendents’ Academy for the 2018-2019 cohort. The curriculum trains highly motivated administrators throughout the state of Alabama who aspire to be effective school leaders at the system/state level.
