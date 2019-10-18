Congrats ... Dr. Banyon Allison

Dr. Banyon Allison, assistant principal at White Plains High School.

Dr. Banyon Allison, assistant principal at White Plains High School, recently completed the University of Alabama Superintendents’ Academy for the 2018-2019 cohort. The curriculum trains highly motivated administrators throughout the state of Alabama who aspire to be effective school leaders at the system/state level.

