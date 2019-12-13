Congrats ... Dr. Adam Clemons, principal of Piedmont High School

Congrats ... Dr. Adam Clemons, principal of Piedmont High School

Dr. Adam Clemons, principal of Piedmont High School.

Three high school principals have been selected as finalists for the Alabama High School Principal of the Year award. Dr. Adam Clemons, principal of Piedmont High School; Jeremy Madden principal of Fayette County High School; and Pinson Valley High School principal Michael turner, are the three finalists for the award.

All three finalists were interviewed by a Principal of the Year selection committee at the 2019 AASSP/AAMSP Fall Conference on Nov. 12. One overall winner will be chosen as the High School Principal of the Year, which will be announced in January.

Tags

Loading...
Loading...