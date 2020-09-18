Congrats ... Double Dozen Club members perform acts of kindness

The Double Dozen Club, or DD Club, has a long standing history of community service and acts of kindness throughout the Anniston/Oxford area. Although the obvious effects of the pandemic have made specific community service projects and volunteer activities a little more challenging to pull off, the DD club has still found creative ways to help out whenever possible.
One of the most recent projects the club members participated in was putting together baskets of goodies and cards of encouragement and delivering them to the Anniston and Oxford Police and Fire Departments as well as the Oxford EMS. Many members of the club have continued to volunteer at the local farmers market that takes place every Saturday morning in Anniston as well. These young women are wearing masks and doing everything they can to be socially responsible, while still being able to help out our community.