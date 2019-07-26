Congrats ... Dorothy "Dot" Box of Golden Springs

This July, Mrs. Dorothy “Dot” Box of Golden Springs, Alabama, celebrated her 100th birthday July 11. Born in 1919, Mrs. Box is the last surviving granddaughter of the Downings of Downing Mill, Choccolocco. She has lived her entire life within a half-mile of her birthplace, with the exception of extended visits to Wyoming in the 1920s and to Pensacola, Fla., in the 1930s. She attended Calhoun County High School and had numerous friends growing up in the Choccolocco and DeArmanville area. In 1939, she married William H. Box of Anniston, a switchman for the railroad and full-time farmer. They settled in Golden Springs, where they raised their four children: Betty, Allen, Cindy, and Suzy. In the early 1960s, Mr. Box, in his spare time, built a home for the family by himself. As her children grew, Mrs. Box, already well-known for her delicious and creative cooking, became active with the Calhoun County Extension Service. She gave demonstrations throughout the state, appeared on local TV, and won many prizes at the county fair. As a side-effect of her husband’s farming, Mrs. Box taught herself to create impressive wreaths, dolls, and Nativity scenes from dried corn shucks. She added this newfound artistic talent to those of decorating wedding cakes, baking perfect biscuits, and fashioning pressed-flower pictures. Mr. Box passed away in 2000 after 61 years of marriage. In addition to her four children, Mrs. Box has 11 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren, 10 great-great grandchildren, and 1 great-great-great grandchild. She is a life-long member of Golden Springs Congregational Methodist Church. Mrs. Box still resides in the home her husband built for her. She is loved and adored by all who know her. Happy Birthday, Mrs. Box.
— Written by Pamela Simpson and Anna D. Allen