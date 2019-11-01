Congrats ... Dorcas Art and Social Club celebrate 100 years of community service

Attendees at the Dorcas Art and Social Club celebration included left to right, seated, Betty Bell, Teressa Streeter; first row, Dorothy Duncan, Mattie Kirby, Barbara Boyd, Sallie Boyd, Eleanor Herd, Carrie Hutcheson, Verlily Smith, second row, Geralean Fuller, Annette Sturkie, Paige Staples, Rita Pope, Barbara Curry-Story, Rosalind Lawson, Ethel Myles-Henderson, Mozetta Morgan and Angela Teague. Members not pictured were Sharon Catlett, Kay Johniken and Odessa Woods.
Dorcas Art and Social Club (federated) recently celebrated 100 years of community service Sept. 14 with a “Hats On” luncheon at Wiggins Community Center. The club was organized in June 1919 for charitable and educational purposes and to create a civic, social, literary and artistic relationship among members and the community.