Congrats ... Diante Leon Wood of Anniston

Diante Leon Wood of Anniston recently accepted an invitation of lifetime membership in The National Society of Collegiate Scholars (NSCS), the nation’s preeminent certified honor society for high-achieving first- and second-year collegiate students. NSCS is an honors organization that recognizes, elevates, and connects high-achievers during and beyond their college careers. NSCS provides career and graduate school connections, leadership and service experiences, practical and skills-based content, access to discounts and savings, and more than a million dollars in scholarships, chapter funds, and awards annually. Wood is the son of Christopher and Alina Wood.

