Congrats ... Delphine Crowell Lockett

The National Library of Poetry of Owings Mills, Md., recently announced the publishing of a poem by Delphine Crowell Lockett of Anniston. The name of her poem is “Painless Night”. All poems received are also entered in The National Library of Poetry’s North American Open Poetry contest, which awards more than $24,000 in prizes annually.
Loading...
Loading...
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Anniston Star News Updates
Would you like to receive our daily list of top stories in local news, sports, features and opinion? Sign up today!
Paid advertisement
Toyota-Scion Division
256-835-0800