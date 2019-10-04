Congrats ... Delphine Crowell Lockett

Delphine Crowell Lockett of Anniston. 

The National Library of Poetry of Owings Mills, Md., recently announced the publishing of a poem by Delphine Crowell Lockett of Anniston. The name of her poem is “Painless Night”. All poems received are also entered in The National Library of Poetry’s North American Open Poetry contest, which awards more than $24,000 in prizes annually.

