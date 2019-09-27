Congrats ... Deborah J. Pfledderer

Deborah (Deb) J. Pfledderer was recently promoted to chief financial officer for the Community Foundation of Northeast Alabama (CFNEA). She joined the staff of the CFNEA in 2013 as director of accounting and finance. She moved to Alabama from Northern Indiana where she was employed by the Marshall County Community Foundation and United Way of Marshall County in Plymouth, Ind.
She graduated magna cum laude from Indiana Wesleyan University with a bachelor’s of science in accounting and is currently pursuing a masters in finance from Columbia Southern University. She has more than 24 years of accounting experience in manufacturing, retail and not-for-profit settings.