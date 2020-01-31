Congrats ... DD Club pledges

The annual DD dance took place Dec. 20, 2019, at the Anniston City Meeting Center. During this event, the 2019-2020 club ribbon girls are introduced and the 2019 rats are inducted after walking under the wreath during lead out officially naming them Double Dozen members.
Shelby Stratton, club president, was awarded DD with the most community service hours. Riley Bass was awarded DD pledge with the most community service hours. Claire Walker was awarded DD of the year. Caitlin Campbell was awarded DD pledge of the year.