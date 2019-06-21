Congrats ... Dawson Ray Johnson

Dawson Ray Johnson, a 2019 senior of White Plains High School, recently received the White Plains High School class of 1959 annual $1,000 college scholarship from the White Plains High School Alumni Association. The scholarship was presented at an awards banquet held at Western Sizzlin’ restaurant in Oxford. The award was presented by Joy Barnwell Patty, representing the White Plains High School class of 1959. Johnson is the son of Raymond David Johnson Jr. and Kimberly Johnson of Choccolocco. He is the grandson of Deke Foy of Golden Springs and the late Delores Foy and the late Raymond David Johnson Sr. and Violet Johnson, of Choccolocco. He plans to attend Jacksonville State University in the fall.
