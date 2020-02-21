Congrats ... David Sears and Jennifer Dendinger promoted at Southern States Bank of Anniston

Southern States Bank of Anniston recently announced that David Sears has been promoted to president of Randolph County and Jennifer Dendinger has been promoted to branch manager of the Wedowee office. Sears will be responsible for managing the Wedowee and Roanoke offices. Dendinger will be responsible for managing the branch in Wedowee.
Sears has been in community banking for 13 years, most of which have been in a leadership position. He was vice president with the former Small Town Bank and served as branch manager and credit administrator at Bank of Wedowee. He graduated from the University of West Georgia with a Bachelor of Business Administration in Management. He is very involved in the Randolph County community where he currently serves as a Randolph County Farm City committee member. He has served on the Randolph County Chamber of Commerce Board and was the former treasurer for the Woodland Area Civic Club.