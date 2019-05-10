Congrats ... Davia Palmer

Davia Palmer recently made the president’s list at the University of Montevallo for the 2018 fall semester. 

Davia Palmer recently made the president’s list at the University of Montevallo for the 2018 fall semester. To make the president’s list, a student must be a full-time student and earn at least a 3.8 grade point average on a 4.0 scale.

Tags

Loading...
Loading...