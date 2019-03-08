Congrats ... DAR Chapter celebrated George Washington's birthday

Patrice Donnelly, First Vice Regent of the Alabama Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution was the guest speaker at the George Washington's Birthday Luncheon at Classic on Noble on February 5 which was the regular monthly meeting date of the Bienville DAR Chapter. The speaker presented a very informative program about George Washington's life. The Luncheon was attended by the Bienville Chapter and the Chinnabee-Fort Strother Chapters of the Daughter of the American Revolution. Pictured (from left to right) are Sonja Randle, Regent, and Jade Beaver, Vice Regent of the Chinnabee - Fort Strother NSDAR chapter; Patrice Donnelly, Alabama SDAR First Vice Regent; and, Hervey Folsom, Vice Regent and Martha Wilkinson, Regent of the Bienville Chapter, NSDAR.
Celebrating George Washington’s birthday is an annual focus of the Bienville Chapter. Throughout Alabama, DAR chapters recognize Veterans’ Day, November 11 and Constitution Week, September 17-23 to cultivate patriotism for current and future generations.
— By Hervey Folsom