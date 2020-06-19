Congrats ... Cynthia S. McCarty

Southern States Bank is pleased to announce that Cynthia S. McCarty has joined its Board of Directors. McCarty is a Professor of Economics, College of Commerce and Business/Director of Center for Economic Education at Jacksonville State University.
McCarty has been in higher education for more than 34 years. Her career in education began as a Graduate Teaching Assistant at the University of North Carolina then she later moved to Jacksonville State University. She has been at Jacksonville State University since 1990 where she has served as an Instructor of Economics, Associate Professor of Economics and currently serves as Professor of Economics.