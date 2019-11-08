Congrats ... Connor Smith awarded Eagle rank and badges

Connor Smith is pictured holding his Eagle rank presentation case with his fellow scouts and his mother Denise Conner. The fellow scouts and friends represent both BSA Troop 9 and BSA Venture Crew 9. Eagle Scout Connor Smith has been a member of BSA Troop 9 for the past 12 years and continues serving as an Assistant Scoutmaster.
Boy Scouts of America has been awarding the Eagle rank to worthy scouts for 107 years. At the most recent Eagle Court of Honor, Eagle Scout Connor Smith was awarded his Eagle rank and badges. Connor’s Eagle project was to build bridge railings on a road out on Camp Lee, a local property owned and managed by Anniston First United Methodist Church. Connor identified the project with Camp Lee director Kevin McDade as a safety improvement for the road bridge for pedestrians. He worked to plan, develop and install the project with his scout leaders and mentors.