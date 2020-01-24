Congrats ... Clayton Denver Vaughn of Heflin

The family of the late Agnes and Clyde Hall celebrated its reunion July 10-14, 2019, in Anniston. Of twelve siblings, there are three living. Tommie L. (Samuel) Hall-Harris, Frankie M. (Ralph) Hall-Noel and Clarence E. Hall Sr. Spouses of the deceased siblings attended the celebration also.
The Halls have celebrated their reunion every other year since 1980 in various cities and voted to hold the 2019 reunion in Anniston. There were more than 150 family members at the reunion. Relatives traveled from St. Louis, Mo., Hampton, Va., Chicago, Ill., Buffalo, N.Y., Tampa, Fla., Los Angeles, Calif., Atlanta and other Georgia cities as well as several cities in Alabama.
The well-planned reunion, consisted of a “Meet and Greet/Fish Fry” with Glen Ragland cooking, was held July 10 at the home of Samuel and Tommie Harris. The family traveled by charter bus July 11 to the Atlanta Aquarium and the Martin Luther King Civil Rights Museum in Atlanta. The family celebrated July 12 with a banquet at the Anniston City Meeting Center and afterwards, friends celebrated a Lemonade Ball with them. The Ball included an open bar, food and music by The Daybreak Band. The celebration continued July 13, with a barbecue picnic at the Hodges Community Center. There, the family had food, games and music (DJ Noopie Smiff/grandson). The family attended Friendship Missionary Baptist Church in Anniston July 14. The reunion closed after dinner at Top O’ the River restaurant. The family enjoyed the fellowship and activities. Out of town relatives departed for various destinations.
The Halls voted on several areas for their 2021 reunion. The top three places are a Disney cruise; New Orleans, La., and Chicago, Ill., and will be voted on for 2021.