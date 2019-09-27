Chief Marcus Wood of the Jacksonville Police Department recently completed the first 40 hours of the Certified Law Enforcement Executive Program. The program, consisting of specialized, executive-level training, is jointly administered by the University Partnership and the Alabama Association of Chiefs of Police. He received this recognition at the annual Alabama Association of Chiefs of Police conference held Aug. 1 in Orange Beach, Fla.
