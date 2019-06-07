Congrats ... Chapter donates to 2nd Chance

During a recent meeting at Classic on Noble, the Maj. Gen. Patrick R. Cleburne Chapter of the United Daughters of the Confederacy, achieved one of the organization’s objectives of benevolence by donating toiletries to Second Chance of Calhoun County. Mary Evelyn Ward of Randolph County (pictured) diligently counted the items and money, then accumulated items into large bags for easy delivery.
A total of 491 items of toiletries that included: soap, toothpaste, tooth brushes, shampoo, conditioner, cologne, lotion, nail clippers, combs, makeup, hair spray, makeup bags, and $90 cash to assist Second Chance as needed. During the War between the States collections were made by Confederate ladies to help the soldiers and widows of the soldiers, which in 1894 became the United Daughters of the Confederacy.