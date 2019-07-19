Congrats ... CAST announces Randy Award winners

▶ The 2018-19 CAST Randy Award winners are as follows:
MAINSTAGE AWARDS
• Featured Actor in a Play – Chris Colvard in Harvey
• Featured Actress in a Play – Pati Tiller in Harvey
• Featured Actor in a Musical – Dylan Hurst in Mamma Mia!
• Featured Actress in a Musical – Claire Hendrickson in Hello, Dolly!
• Supporting Actor in a Play – Levi Thompson in Raisin in the Sun and Dylan Hurst in Harvey
• Supporting Actress in a Play – Dani Ratliff in Harvey and Rachel Pickering in Steel Magnolias
• Supporting Actor in a Musical – Jonas Abernathy in Hello, Dolly!
• Supporting Actress in a Musical – Theresa Cartee in Mamma Mia! and Leila Acheson in Hello, Dolly!
• Lead Actor in a Play – Rodney Fomby in Raisin in the Sun
• Lead Actress in a Play – Connie Suttle in Raisin in the Sun
• Lead Actor in a Musical – Forrest Hinton in Hello, Dolly!
• Lead Actress in a Musical – Jennie Wall in Hello, Dolly!
• Musical Number of the Year – Hello, Dolly!
• The 2019 President’s Award – Lynn Rice
CAST KIDZ AWARDS
• Junior Actor in a Featured Role – Jonas Abernathy in Lion King
• Junior Actress in a Featured Role – Sara Melton in Lion King
• Junior Actor in a Supporting Role – Cruz Hadley in Lion King
• Junior Actress in a Supporting Role – Kensleigh Jones in Lion King
• Junior Actor in a Leading Role – Sterling Jenkins in Lion King
• Junior Actress in a Leading Role – Leila Acheson in Willy Wonka