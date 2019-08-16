The Calhoun County Beautification Board presented its annual Beautification awards July 19, at the Anniston Country Club. Winners are listed as follows:
District 1: Larnard and Bernard Thornton, 1717 Mulberry Ave, Anniston; Longleaf Botanical Gardens, Anniston
District 2: Theresa Springer, 321 Fairway Dr., Anniston; Edgefield Farm Subdivision, Anniston
District 3: Edwin and Madge Sims, 1026 Oak Bowery Lane, Ohatchee; Sanflo Creek, 4745 Hwy 78 West, Oxford
District 4: Graham and Lauren Lewis, 2841 Alexandria Jacksonville Highway, Jacksonville; Fred and Patricia Womack, 51 Cedar Lane, Alexandria
District 5: Sammy and Bernice Ayers, 845 Aderholdt Mill Road, Jacksonville;Bloomin’ Miracles, 651 White’s Gap Road, Jacksonville.