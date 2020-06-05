Congrats ... Caitlin S. Jones of Oxford.

Caitlin S. Jones, D.M.D., of Oxford, has completed the Doctor of Dental Medicine (D.M.D.) degree at the College of Dental Medicine-Arizona (CDMA) of Midwestern University. Conferring of degrees took place in a virtual graduation ceremony hosted by Midwestern University May 22.
Dr. Jones is the daughter of Oxford residents Dave and Samantha Schaefer. She graduated from Oxford High School in 2011, and earned a bachelor of science in biology and minor in chemistry from University of Montevallo in 2015 and an M.S. in biomedical and health sciences from the University of Alabama at Birmingham in 2016. Dr. Jones plans to practice dental medicine in Anniston, Alabama.