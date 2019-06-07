Congrats ... Cadet/Maj. Ervin receives National Defense medal

Cadet/Maj. Taeja Ervin, Battalion Commander for the Bulldog Battalion for Anniston High School, was presented the National Defense medal by the Daughters of the American Revolution/Bienville Chapter for her outstanding performance. She is the daughter of Shemiek Patterson and Lanier Ervin.
