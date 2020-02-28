Congrats ... Bienville Chapter DAR student awards for 2019-2020

The Bienville Chapter's “Good Citizen” award winner and Alabama DAR Central District winner was Hannah Salame of the Donoho School. She is the daughter of Dr. Mo and Helena Salame. The DAR “Good Citizen Award” school winners included the following high school seniors: Kaitlyn Harper of Saks High School, daughter of Lucinda Harper; Blakley Cupp of Wellborn High School, daughter of Greg and Tina Cupp; Shelby Stratton of Oxford High School, daughter of Kenny and Pam Stratton; Laney Smith of White Plains High School, daughter of Mark and Wendy Smith; Alicia Fernandez-Peris of Anniston High School, daughter of Francisco Marcelino and Alicia Peris; Adelynn Straub of Piedmont High School, daughter of Matthew Straub and Dena Straub, and Seanna Johnson of Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic School, daughter of Mark and Stephanie Johnson. The students wrote an original essay on “Our American Heritage and Our Responsibility for Preserving It,” focusing on how to energize America’s youth to fully engage as effective citizens. These students were chosen as good citizens from their school on the basis of such qualities as dependability, service, leadership, and patriotism. Their grades, home and community involvement, high school activities, extracurricular activities and letters of recommendation were also taken into consideration.
The American History Essay winners for fifth-eighth grades, all from the Donoho School, included: Anna Kate Whitson, fifth-grade chapter winner, daughter of Brian and Mandy Whitson; Walter Jordan, fifth-grade second-place chapter winner, son of Douglas and Lori Jordan; Olivia Collins, sixth-grade chapter winner and ASDAR state winner, daughter of Lauren Whatley and John Carter Collins; Abrar Babiker, sixth-grade second-place chapter winner, daughter of Muzamil Babiker and Tagreed Elsheikh; Caitlyn Perkins, seventh-grade chapter winner, daughter of Aaron and Patricia Perkins; Samantha C. Wakefield, seventh-grade second-place chapter winner; daughter of Bill and Deborah Ann Wakefield, Zachary Cater, eighth-grade chapter winner, son of Drs. Robert and Cynthia Cater; and Kelsie Grace Gilmore, eighth-grade second-place chapter winner, daughter of Alex and Kelly Gilmore. The students wrote an essay entitled “The Voyage of the Mayflower.”