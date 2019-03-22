Congrats ... Betty Rogers McGinnis

Betty Rogers McGinnis was recently awarded the 2018 Newcomer of the Year by the Calhoun County Area Board of Realtors. She has been a lifelong resident of Anniston and has always had a passion for real estate. Now she is pursuing her dream. Photo by Stephen Gross/The Anniston Star.

 Stephen Gross/The Anniston Star

