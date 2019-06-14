Congrats ... Averi Crook

Averi Crook, a graduate of Ranburne High School.

Averi Crook, a graduate of Ranburne High School, recently received a $5,000 Crawford Johnson III and Walker Johnson Jones college scholarship on behalf of Coca-Cola Bottling Company United, Inc. She is the daughter of Richard Crook who is employed at Oxford Coca-Cola, a sales center of Coca-Cola United. 

