Congrats ... Annabeth Mellon of Oxford

Annabeth Mellon of Oxford recently received the 2019 William P. and Estan J. Bloom award. The award honors a student who has improved relations among different groups. Past recipients have been chosen primarily for improving understanding and supporting interaction among groups for a common cause.

Mellon came to the Capstone believing she was not the UA type, seeing herself as more of a problem than a problem solver. However, it didn’t take her long to find her chapter in the greater UA story. 

Tags

Loading...
Loading...