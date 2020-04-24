Congrats ... Annabeth Mellon of Oxford

This service allows you continued access past our online paywall for the duration of your subscription. if you have difficulty binding your account to this service please call our office at 256-235-9253 or send an email containing your name and phone number to our Online Specialist at customerservice@annistonstar.com.
Annabeth Mellon of Oxford recently received the 2019 William P. and Estan J. Bloom award. The award honors a student who has improved relations among different groups. Past recipients have been chosen primarily for improving understanding and supporting interaction among groups for a common cause.
Mellon came to the Capstone believing she was not the UA type, seeing herself as more of a problem than a problem solver. However, it didn’t take her long to find her chapter in the greater UA story.