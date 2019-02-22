The Community Foundation of Northeast Alabama recently announced the appointment of two new trustees: Anna Berry and Nanda Patel. Foundation trustees are charged with the fiduciary responsibility of investing, managing, distributing and evaluating assets from more than 200 charitable funds and serves a nine-county area which included: Calhoun, Cherokee, Clay, Cleburne, Etowah, DeKalb, Randolph, St. Clair and Talladega counties.
Anna Berry of Cleburne County is the deputy executive director of the Georgia-Alabama Land Trust, a non-for-profit organization protecting land for present and future generations. She is retired from Southwire Company in Carrollton, Ga., as vice president and treasurer.
Berry lives in Heflin with husband, Glenn Berry. Her hobbies include time in nature, reading, gardening and being “Grammy” to granddaughter, Ripley Shelnutt.
Nanda Patel of Etowah County is owner/manager of the Holiday Inn Express and Suites in Gadsden and in Ft. Payne. She was born in Kenya, raised in England, and immigrated to the U.S. in 1981. She and her husband, Dr. Ghanshyam (Gee) Patel, have one son and one daughter.