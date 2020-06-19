Congrats ... Anna and Everett King

Anna and Everett King of ERA King Real Estate Company were recently named to the ERA Hall of Fame. Established in 2013, the ERA Hall of Fame honors affiliated individuals and companies who have consistently earned high levels of recognition and have made contributions and lasting impact on the culture and history of the ERA brand over the decades.
Everett King has been in real estate for 50 years and 26 years with the ERA brand. Notable awards won during his career include a 2007 Gene Francis award (highest honor in ERA network); ERA Circle of Light (community service). Anna King also was named the brand’s top agent five times.