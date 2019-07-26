Congrats ... Andrew D. Shelton

Andrew D. Shelton, a graduate of Jacksonville State University School of Nursing.

Andrew D. Shelton, a graduate of Jacksonville State University School of Nursing, appeared on the June 10 NBC’S “Deal or No Deal” show, and walked away with more than $300,000. Shelton, of Burbank, Calif., was joined on the show by his mother, Sandra Lackey of Oxford, his brother, Thomas Shelton of Arab along with a friend. He is the son of Tom Shelton of Jacksonville.

