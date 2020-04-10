Congrats ... Amy Steen-Hurst

Amy Steen-Hurst, Technology Coordinator for Anniston City Schools, recently received the certified Chief Technology Officer designation from the Alabama Leaders in Educational Technology (ALET) association. Ms. Steen-Hurst was one of a dozen who completed the yearlong AL-CTO program in 2019. This brings the total number of current and aspiring technology directors who have earned this certification over the past four years to 92 statewide.
More information about the ALET AL-CTO program can be found on the organization’s website: www.go-alet.org. Dr. Bain may be contacted at profdev@go-alet.org.