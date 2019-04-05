Congrats ... Alice Daise-Nixon

Alice Daise-Nixon will celebrate her 109th birthday April 6. She was born in Beaufort County, S.C., and now lives with her daughter, Mary Nixon, in Alexandria. When asked what has kept her alive all these years, she says, “It’s God’s grace and mercy that have kept her.” Her favorite color is purple and favorite scripture is Psalms 23. She enjoys vegetables, Lay’s Honey Barbecue potato chips and a bottle of Pepsi. Her favorite past time includes traveling, walking and reading the Bible daily.
She is affiliated with Miracle Revival Temple under the leadership of Pastor Walter Carr, being the oldest mother in the church.
Daise-Nixon’s most recent trip was to Beaufort, S.C., to help care for her 92 year old sister/niece who was hospitalized. During the visit she also buried her 69 year old niece. Her surviving siblings include Lucille, 96; Theresa, 94 and Hanunah, 75 years old. She is the mother of two sons and two daughters and is survived by her oldest son Abdul Muqit Muhammed, 82 years old and youngest daughter Mary Nixon, 75 years old.