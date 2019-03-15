Two Oxford High School received awards Feb. 14 in Montgomery for photographs entered by their photography teacher, Mrs. Berri Hale. Alejandra Rojas-Hernandez (above) placed first among 9th and 10th graders and David Hurst Jr. (below) placed second among 11th and 12th graders from around the state. Both students traveled to Montgomery with Mrs. Hale and their parents to attend to State Department Board of Education meeting where they were recognized with more than 60 students. They later attended a luncheon, where Dr. Eric Mackey, State of Alabama Department of Education Superintendent and Dr. Cynthia McCarty, our State of Alabama Board of Education member, presented the students with their award certificates and the resolution that was entered into the minutes of the Board of Education meeting.
Alejandra Rojas-Hernandez is 15 years old and in the 10th grade at Oxford High School. She is a member of the OHS girls’ soccer team. She is the daughter of Adela Rojas-Hernandez and Juan Chalata. She plans to pursue engineering in the future. Her photo was entitled, “String of Dewey Pearls”.
David Hurst Jr. “DJ” is 18 years old and in the 12th grade. He is a member of the Jacket News team at OHS. He works at Buster Miles Automotive and attends Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church, where he is an active member of the Senior High Youth Group. He is the son of David and Angie Hurst. His brother, Zachary Hurst, is a sixth-grader at C.E. Hanna. Upon graduation in May, he plans to pursue a degree in communications in the visual arts and a minor in marketing. His photo was entitled “Glowing Sunset”.