You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Congrats ... Aleese Turner of Oxford

Aleese Turner of Oxford has been accepted into the Alabama School of Fine Arts School of Math and Science in Birmingham for its 2020-2021 school year.  

She is among 100 new students from across the state that were accepted into the state’s only highly specialized arts and sciences pre-professional and college preparatory program for middle and high school students.  ASFA currently has 345 students who spend three hours of study daily in one of six specialty areas: creative writing, dance, math and science, music, theatre arts or visual arts. The students spend the remainder of their school day taking part in a traditional, comprehensive core academic curriculum taught by highly acclaimed faculty.

Tags

Loading...
Loading...