Congrats ... Aleese Turner of Oxford

Aleese Turner of Oxford has been accepted into the Alabama School of Fine Arts School of Math and Science in Birmingham for its 2020-2021 school year.
She is among 100 new students from across the state that were accepted into the state’s only highly specialized arts and sciences pre-professional and college preparatory program for middle and high school students. ASFA currently has 345 students who spend three hours of study daily in one of six specialty areas: creative writing, dance, math and science, music, theatre arts or visual arts. The students spend the remainder of their school day taking part in a traditional, comprehensive core academic curriculum taught by highly acclaimed faculty.