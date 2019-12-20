Congrats ... Alabama Farmers Federation elects new leadership

This service allows you continued access past our online paywall for the duration of your subscription. if you have difficulty binding your account to this service please call our office at 256-235-9253 or send an email containing your name and phone number to our Online Specialist at customerservice@annistonstar.com.
Twelve outstanding Young Farmers county committees received Awards of Excellence during the Alabama Farmers Federation’s annual meeting in Montgomery Dec. 8-9. They represent the top 20% of county Young Farmers committees. These were Baldwin, Calhoun, Cherokee, Colbert, DeKalb, Escambia, Etowah, Houston, Lee, Limestone, Montgomery and Randolph counties. From left are county representatives Josh Hester, Colbert; Spencer Williamson, Escambia; Russell Miller, Lee; Ben Johnson, Randolph; Leah McElmoyl, DeKalb; Chance Armstrong, Montgomery; Austin White, Limestone; and Stephen Newell, Calhoun.