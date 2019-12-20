Congrats ... Alabama Farmers Federation elects new leadership

Congrats ... Alabama Farmers Federation elects new leadership

Twelve outstanding Young Farmers county committees received Awards of Excellence during the Alabama Farmers Federation’s annual meeting in Montgomery Dec. 8-9. They represent the top 20% of county Young Farmers committees. These were Baldwin, Calhoun, Cherokee, Colbert, DeKalb, Escambia, Etowah, Houston, Lee, Limestone, Montgomery and Randolph counties. From left are county representatives Josh Hester, Colbert; Spencer Williamson, Escambia; Russell Miller, Lee; Ben Johnson, Randolph; Leah McElmoyl, DeKalb; Chance Armstrong, Montgomery; Austin White, Limestone; and Stephen Newell, Calhoun.

 itdept@calhouncounty.org

Alabama Farmers Federation leaders were elected at the organization’s 98th annual meeting in Montgomery Dec. 9.

Conecuh County’s Steve Dunn, a row crop and cattle farmer, was reelected secretary-treasurer of the state’s largest farm organization.

Tags

Loading...
Loading...