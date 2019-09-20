Congrats ... Adam Wilson of Calhoun County

 From left are Federation Pres. Jimmy Parnell and Wilson. 

Adam Wilson of Calhoun County was named a finalist during the Discussion Meet contest at the Alabama Farmers Federation's 47th Commodity Producers Conference in Chattanooga Aug. 3. Wilson, who lives in Jacksonville, will examine and problem-solve agricultural issues during the final round of Discussion Meet against three other finalists at the Federation's annual meeting in December. The winner will receive a four-wheeler from First South Farm Credit. As a finalist, Wilson received an iPad from the Federation. 

