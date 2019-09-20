Congrats ... Adam Wilson of Calhoun County

Adam Wilson of Calhoun County was named a finalist during the Discussion Meet contest at the Alabama Farmers Federation’s 47th Commodity Producers Conference in Chattanooga Aug. 3. Wilson, who lives in Jacksonville, will examine and problem-solve agricultural issues during the final round of Discussion Meet against three other finalists at the Federation’s annual meeting in December. The winner will receive a four-wheeler from First South Farm Credit. As a finalist, Wilson received an iPad from the Federation. From left are Federation Pres. Jimmy Parnell and Wilson.
Loading...
Loading...
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Anniston Star News Updates
Would you like to receive our daily list of top stories in local news, sports, features and opinion? Sign up today!
Paid advertisement
Toyota-Scion Division
256-835-0800