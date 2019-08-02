U.S. Senator Richard Shelby (R-Ala.) recently announced that Adam McNeal, the son of Melisa McNeal-Fox and Curtis Fox of Huntsville, has completed an internship in his Washington office.
While interning for Senator Shelby, McNeal completed important administrative tasks for the office, as well as helped staffers research and compile information on important topics such as healthcare and education. Additionally, McNeal conducted tours of the U.S. Capitol and assisted Alabama constituents with various requests.
McNeal is completing his undergraduate education at Jacksonville State University, where he is involved in student government association, while also maintaining a high level of academic excellence. McNeal is an ambassador for the university and plays the saxophone in the JSU band, which is commonly known as “The Marching Southerners.”